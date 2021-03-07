Its people’s choice all the way in Perambalur, Ariyalur

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Stories of parties collecting money to pay for deposit amount of their candidates are indeed a few. Tamilaga Makkal Nallatchi Koottamaippu, a farmers’ party based in Perambalur and Ariyalur, has taken to crowdfunding to pay the deposit for its candidates to contest in the elections.

It has announced more than 18 candidates. Ariyalur constituency candidate and party’s coordinator Thanga Shanmugasundaram speaking to TNIE, said, “Most of our candidates are farmers. So, all of us cannot afford to pay the entire deposit.

Now, people will feel that they themselves are sending us to contest.” Kunnam constituency candidate Ravanan said, “While this is a crowd-funding drive, it is also a campaign against cash-for-vote.”