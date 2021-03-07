Murder accused lands in police net

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The prime accused in the Anakaputhur bus stop hacking case, who was absconding for four days after the murder, was arrested on Friday.

Sankar Nagar police registered a case soon after the incident and arrested Ranjith Kumar alias ‘Chinnandi’ (30) and Sathish alias ‘Kaattaan Sathish’ (28) of the same locality the next day for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The investigation, police said, revealed that the victim, Raj (39), had a land dispute with one Anbarasu (56) from the neighbourhood. Police booked Anbarasu as the prime accused. The man who was absconding since March 1 was arrested on Friday and remanded in judicial custody