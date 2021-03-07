Paycut for teachers who struck work

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education department has directed chief educational officers (CEOs) to deduct salaries of part-time teachers who recently took part in a protest seeking permanent jobs. According to sources, nearly 3,500 out of 11,000 part-time teachers in the State had participated in a wait-in protest at the DPI (Directorate of Public Instruction) campus for more than ten days last month.

However, after the State government had turned down their demand, the teachers returned to duty. Following the recent order, CEOs have been collecting name lists of part-time teachers who took leave and participated in the protest.

An educational officer in Coimbatore said that school headmasters have been asked to report the names of part-time teachers who took leave during the protests, and their salaries would be cut accordingly on a no-work-no-pay basis.

Tamilaga Paguthi Nera Sirapasriyar Association general secretary D Rajadevaganth said that the teachers were disappointed by the salary cut. “However, our protest will continue after the election.”