STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Paycut for teachers who struck work

The School Education department has directed chief educational officers (CEOs) to deduct salaries of part-time teachers who recently took part in a protest seeking permanent jobs.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education department has directed chief educational officers (CEOs) to deduct salaries of part-time teachers who recently took part in a protest seeking permanent jobs. According to sources, nearly 3,500 out of 11,000 part-time teachers in the State had participated in a wait-in protest at the DPI (Directorate of Public Instruction) campus for more than ten days last month.

However, after the State government had turned down their demand, the teachers returned to duty. Following the recent order, CEOs have been collecting name lists of part-time teachers who took leave and participated in the protest.

An educational officer in Coimbatore said that school headmasters have been asked to report the names of part-time teachers who took leave during the protests, and their salaries would be cut accordingly on a no-work-no-pay basis.

Tamilaga Paguthi Nera Sirapasriyar Association general secretary D Rajadevaganth said that the teachers were disappointed by the salary cut. “However, our protest will continue after the election.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teachers Paycut
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp