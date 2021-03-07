Short-stay travellers to Tamil Nadu exempted from home quarantine norm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Business travellers visiting Tamil Nadu for a period of 72 hours have now been exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 home quarantine norm.

The State Health Department has issued an amendment to its Government Order dated February 24 allowing for this relaxation.

As per the amendment, an ‘auto’ e-pass is mandatory for all international and domestic travellers from other States and Union Territories, except for those arriving in Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

READ| As COVID-19 cases rise, Tamil Nadu to fall back on proven strategies to prevent second wave

Meanwhile, transit passengers from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil whose final destination is Tamil Nadu and who have tested negative for Covid-19 in transit airports in India shall be required to give samples for testing at the airport and leave.

Follow up action shall be undertaken by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine based on the test results. The amendment was made in Category A, Category C-I and Category C-II under the heading of “Testing Guidelines".