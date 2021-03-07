Six arrested for peddling ganja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six persons were arrested for allegedly peddling ganja in Thaiyur locality in the southern outskirts of Chennai. The arrested persons are Odisha-native Manthiri Bekra (38), Vijaykumar (26) and Sandeepraj (26) of Ambattur, Dharmaraj (26) of Secretariat Colony, Rajesh (27) of Alwarpet and Sribala Dinesh (26) of Thirumullaivoyal.

During patrol duty on Friday, the team nabbed the six persons after posing as customers. Arrested persons confessed to having been involved in selling the drug during their free time. Police seized around three kgs of ganja, around Rs 50,000 cash, and a four-wheeler, said police.