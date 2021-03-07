STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: DMK allots 24 Assembly seats to Congress, agreement to be signed on Sunday

Congress leader in charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao and TNCC president KS Alagiri and Congress Legislature Party Leader KR Ramasamy held discussions with Stalin for about 20 minutes.

Published: 07th March 2021 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK president MK Stalin. (Photos | PTI (L) and EPS (R))

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Congress has finalised the seat-sharing agreement with the DMK after late night talks held at the Alwarpet residence of DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday.  The agreement will be signed on Sunday at 10 am. However, the Congress leaders declined to divulge the number of seats allocated to it.

Apparently, the late night meeting took place after the intervention of the Congress high command from New Delhi.   

Congress leader in charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao and TNCC president KS Alagiri and Congress Legislature Party Leader KR Ramasamy held discussions with Stalin for about 20 minutes.

Later talking to reporters, Gundu Rao said, “After discussions with senior leaders of our high command,  we met with DMK chief MK Stalin and we have come to an understanding and agreement on seat-sharing. The agreement will be signed at 10 am on Sunday." When asked about the seats allocated to the party, he said that will be disclosed on Sunday after signing the poll pact.

Congress sources told TNIE that it has been allocated 24 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat (Kanyakumari by-election). It is learnt that DMK has also promised to favourably consider one Rajya Sabha seat for the party.

In the 2011 Assembly elections, the Congress contested in 63 seats in the DMK-led alliance. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress contested 41 seats in the alliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu elections DMK
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp