After Tamil Nadu, Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks begin election-bound Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As the seat allotment for DMK alliance parties is almost over in Tamil Nadu, the Dravidian major commenced seat-sharing talks with Puducherry Congress leaders on Sunday.

Congress State president AV Subramanian, former chief minister V Narayanasamy, former minister M Kandasamy, Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam and DMK State organisers R Siva and SP Sivakumar took part in the discussion at Puducherry Congress Committee office in Vaisyal Street.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Narayanasamy said, “First level talks have begun and we have shared our opinions with the DMK leadership. The number of seats will be finalised in the next level talks. Our alliance is very strong in Puducherry and we will face the polls unitedly.”