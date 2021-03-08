AKD Arumugam quits Congress, joins AINRC ahead of Puducherry elections

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In another blow to the grand old party in Puducherry, State Congress Committee working president AKD Arumugam quit the party and joined the NR Congress on Sunday night in the presence of party president N Rangasamy.

Arumugam has joined the long list of defectors, which includes former minister Namassivayam, MLAs and party functionaries who switched over to either the BJP or NR Congress. An hour before he joined the NR Congress, Congress State president, AV Subramanian, said Arumugam had been dismissed from the party, his membership as well as posts for acting against the party and making attempts to join another party. Arumugam started his political career with the Congress, and contested the 2016 Assembly elections.