AMMK chief Dhinakaran seals pact with AIMIM for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran on Monday roped in the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi for the ensuing Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The AIMIM has been allocated three Assembly constituencies -- Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram in the alliance led by the AMMK.

TS Vakkeel Ahmed, state president, AIMIM, and Mohammed Rahmatullah Tayyab, in-charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu, signed the seat-sharing agreement along with AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AMMK was in alliance with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) but the latter snapped ties with Dhinakaran's party in November 2020.

The AIMIM contested from Vaniyambadi in the 2016 Assembly elections and polled around 10,000 votes.