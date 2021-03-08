Fishermen drink ‘liquid’ from can caught in net, 3 die

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three fishermen died allegedly after consuming liquid in the sea on Sunday. The deceased were identified as K Anthony (38), S Bose (45) and M Vinoth (26), all from Ramanathapuram district. A crew of six fishermen, including boat owner John, Don Bosco (58) and M Selvendiran (48), all hailing from Ramanathapuram district, ventured into the sea from Kodiyakarai in a fiberglass boat on March 1. On Sunday, they were fishing about 15 nautical miles from Kodiyakarai. "They found a can like container stuck in their net while fishing and collected it. As it smelled like liquor, Anthony, Bose and Vinoth consumed it and took a nap under the deck. The others had tried to wake them up around 4 am but realised they were unconscious," said M Selvaraj, Inspector from Coastal Security Group in Vedaranyam.

Immediately, they set their course towards Kodiyakarai and reached the shore around 6 am. By that time, Anthony died. Bose and Vinoth were rushed to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital, however, the duo died around 9.45 am and 1.30 pm, respectively. The CSG said that the fishers had allegedly disposed the container in the sea before landing.

Postmortem of the three fishermen were conducted at general hospital in Vedaranyam and Nagapattinam. Investigating officials told TNIE that the cause of their death would be ascertained only after receiving the toxicology report. A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station under CrPC section 174.

Further investigations are underway.

Assistant director of Fisheries department G Jayaraj advised fishers not to consume such unknown substances in the sea.