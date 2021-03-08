He has planted more than 400 saplings in over 15 years

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A farmer of Alunthalaipur village, fondly called as 'Alamaram Velupillai' in the locality has been growing more than 400 trees, including banyan (Alamaram) and peepal trees in four villages near Lalgudi Taluk in Tiruchy for over 15 years.

Velupillai (63) is a farmer cultivating maize and cotton in his 10 acres of land in Alunthalaipur.

Knowing that the trees in the area were declining, he and his wife Ilavarasi (55) decided to plant trees. They started collecting seeds of various trees near their house and started planting them near their house and in the village. Overtime, the couple has planted more than 400 various seeds in the villages of Varakkuppai, Sirukalapur and Nambakurichi and Alunthalaipur.

Speaking to TNIE, Velupillai said, "The environment will be protected by growing trees that can attract rains such as banyan and peepal. At present, the pollution problem is everywhere. In this situation, these trees produce oxygen and protect nature."

Velupillai said," I grow trees and protect nature for the next generation. People identified me as 'Alamaram' Velupillai as I have been growing more banyan tree. The banyan tree can live up to 1000 years and it provides food and shelter for birds. It is only through birds that we get more seeds. Birds would have created trees all over the world by now if humans had not harmed them. The banyan tree is also beneficial for biodiversity."

Velupillai said that many people do not have enough awareness of planting trees and maintaing it. I have been fencing the saplings to prevent cattle from damaging them. We need to maintain the trees for at least five years from planting. Growing around 400 trees would not have been possible without help of my wife.