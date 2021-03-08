Kovai art teachers urge govt to reintroduce TTC course

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thirteen years on, the art teachers wait to pursue Technical Teachers Certificate (TTC) course, clearing which is mandatory to get a job as a special teacher in government and aided schools, has not ended. Their concern grows louder with the Assembly elections fast-approaching in the State. Members of Art Teacher Welfare Association (ATWA) want both the major Dravidian parties -- AIADMK and DMK -- to include the demand in their poll manifesto.

Speaking to TNIE, ATWA President S A Rajkumar said that over 65,000 candidates are unable to become special teachers as the course has been withheld since 2007. "Usually, the School Education Department conducted the three-month course at five centres in Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Chennai and Salem. In 2007, they stopped it without any notification."

Explaining the course's significance, he said, "The department considers TTC as the second educational qualification to bag the post of special teachers, who teach drawing, music and sewing. During the three months, the candidates shall be taught psychology and special method of teachings."

A candidate from Pollachi seeking anonymity told TNIE that his/her chance of becoming a government teacher is still elusive. "The government's failure to conduct the examination has made me work in private schools for a low salary. Like me, many prospective candidates are reeling under financial constraints. So, major political parties must ensure that they reintroduce the course and help thousands of candidates get a government job."

When contacted, the top officials said that School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan has to take a call in this matter, Rajkumar further said.