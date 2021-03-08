Kovai art teachers urge Tamil Nadu government to reintroduce TTC course

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thirteen years on, the art teachers wait to pursue Technical Teachers Certificate (TTC) course, clearing which is mandatory to get a job as a special teacher in government and aided schools, has not ended.

Their concern grows louder with the Assembly elections fast-approaching in the State. Members of Art Teacher Welfare Association (ATWA) want both the major Dravidian parties to include the demand in their poll manifesto.

ATWA President S A Rajkumar said that over 65,000 candidates are unable to become special teachers as the course has been withheld since 2007. “Usually, the School Education Department conducts the three-month course at 5 centres in TN. In 2007, they stopped it without any notice.” Explaining the course’s significance, he said, “The department considers TTC as the second educational qualification to bag the post of special teachers, who teach drawing, music and sewing.

During the months, candidates shall be taught psychology and methods of teachings.”

“The government’s failure to conduct the examination has made me work in private schools for a low salary. Like me, many prospective candidates are reeling under financial constraints. So, political parties must ensure that they reintroduce the course and help thousands of candidates get a government job.” A call in this matter can be taken by the School Education Minister, top officials told Rajkumar.