KS Alagiri to Anbumani Ramadoss: Leaders send wishes for Women’s Day

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties have extended their wishes for International Women’s Day (March 8). TNCC president KS Alagiri, in his message, stated, “The Congress party has always been in the frontline to protect the rights of women, who constitute half the country’s population.

The Congress party promoted Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister, Pratiba Patil as President and Meera Kumar as the Speaker of the Parliament.”

Former union minister and PMK youth wing secretary Dr Anbumani Ramadoss stated, “We all should be committed to winning all the rights for women.”

Former union minister and TMC(M) president GK Vasan said that the State and Central governments should pay more attention to women’s education, employment, security, and support for their advancement.