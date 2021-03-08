Skeletal remains of man missing for over a year found in metal barrel in TN's Sriperampudur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than a year after a 40-year-old man went missing, police retrieved a sealed metal barrel containing his skeletal remains from a farm well at Malaipattu in Sriperampudur on Saturday. Seven persons have been arrested.

According to police sources, the body was buried in the barrel along with concrete mixture. The deceased was identified as Konjiadaikkan, a native of Pudukottai district, who was living in Sriperambudur since 1999 and was working in an automobile manufacturing company.

According to Kanchi Taluk police, the man’s wife Palaniammal had filed a missing complaint on August 3, 2019. However, a serious investigation was reportedly carried out only after Palaniammal submitted a petition to the newly-appointed IGP (North Zone) K Shankar.

During probe, it was found that the prime accused, Chitra (47), a relative, was having an affair with the victim. She plotted the murder when Konjiadaikkan got married to Palaniammal and asked Chitra, who was living in his property, to vacate it.