Tamil Nadu elections: Weavers float political party to work for upliftment of community

A section of weavers recently floated Desiya Nesavalar Makkal Katchi (DNMK) to work for the development of the community.

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: If it was farmers who tested political waters by contesting in the 1996 Assembly elections in Modakurichi, 2021 is about weavers entering the electoral fray.

Work is underway to register the party with the Election Commission of India and seek a symbol to contest elections. “Next to agriculture is weaving and sector contributes significantly to the State’s GDP. But no political party cares for us. This is the why we decided to float a party of our own,” said V Karappan of Sirumugai, president of the outfit. Karappan claimed thousands of weavers were ready to join the party and that they could dent victory chances of established parties. 

J Ramalingam. treasurer of the party, said weavers are of a sizeable number in Tamil Nadu and their support would be crucial. “We are ready to ally with any party which promises welfare of weavers,” he added. Painthamizh M Maiyalagan (58), a handloom weaver from Salem, said the party has already added 40,000 members, and another two lakh weavers have expressed willingness to join.” As for the poll promises, DNMK assures to open polytechnic colleges for weaving technology. The party has prepared a list of 61 candidates to contest the polls.

