After weeks-long impasse, DMDK walks out of AIADMK-led alliance for Tamil Nadu elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After an impasse lasting several weeks, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founded by actor-turned-politician Vijayakant has opted out of the AIADMK-led alliance for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The party in a statement on Tuesday said that three rounds of talks were held with the AIADMK and since the DMDK did not get the desired number of seats and constituencies, the party’s district secretaries in a meeting gave a unanimous opinion to opt out of the alliance.

“Following the collective opinion of the party district secretaries, the DMDK from today (Tuesday) will not be part of the AIADMK-BJP alliance,” said the statement.

The deadlock on seat sharing talks was mainly because the DMDK demanded 23 seats on par with the PMK while the AIADMK was not in a mood to offer more than 15, according to party sources.

The DMDK contested in four seats under the AIADMK alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and came a distant second in all the constituencies.