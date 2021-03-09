STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider drivers’ body plea for postal votes: Madras HC

Despite several representations made to the ECI seeking consideration of their demand, they could not find any respite.

Published: 09th March 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 03:54 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday directed Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider the feasibility of providing postal ballot to all private cab drivers engaged in election-related work. The issue pertains to Jude Mathew, secretary of Tamil Nadu Independent Rental Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association, moving a plea seeking the Court to direct the ECI to consider them for availing the postal ballot facility since most of them are engaged in election-related work.

The petitioner also said, “They are travelling throughout the year for the purpose of transporting essential commodities around the country almost round the clock. During the elections, they are assigned the poll duty of transporting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to various places and engaged in driving for officials. Due to the nature of work, the drivers of rental vans,cars  are unable to cast their vote in election.” 

Despite several representations made to the ECI seeking consideration of their demand, they could not find any respite. Hence, the present plea. The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, recording the submissions, sought the counsel for the ECI to consider their representation. The ECI submitted that all the staff engaged in government work were being provided with the postal ballot facility. 

Comments

