Czech Ambassador calls on Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Milan Hovorka, called on the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at his residence on Monday, according to a release from the Prince of Arcot. The ambassador was accompanied by Ar Rm Arun, Honorary Consul, Czech Republic in Chennai. “The Ambassador was keen to promote education in India in collaboration with the Czech Republic. He was particularly interested in joint venture programmes with leading educational institutions in Tamil Nadu,” the statement said. In response, the Prince assured his support for the Ambassador’s initiative and to jointly promote bilateral social and cultural programmes between the two nations, it added.