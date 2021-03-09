STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK seals deal with CPI(M) for six seats

The DMK has finished seat-sharing deals with all its major partners, with only a few small parties left.

Published: 09th March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With only a few days left for filing nominations, the DMK-led alliance is working on the next course of action and gearing up to reach out to the voters. The DMK has finished seat-sharing deals with all its major partners, with only a few small parties left. The DMK inked a pact on Monday allotting six Assembly seats to ally CPM. 

After signing the pact, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, “To leave no room for BJP and other Hindutva forces to get a foothold in the State, we have reached an agreement with the DMK for six Assembly seats.”

On Monday evening, DMK president MK Stalin signed a poll pact with T Velmurugan-led Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK), R Adhiyaman-led Adi Tamilar Peravai (ATP) and SK Murugavel Rajan-led Makkal Viduthalai Katchi (MVK), allotting them one seat each to be contested on the DMK’s rising sun symbol. Meanwhile, a delegation of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi met the DMK seat-sharing panel and conveyed their demands. They are expected to sign a pact with the DMK on Tuesday.

Till Monday evening, the DMK had allocated 25 Assembly seats to Congress, six seats each to MDMK, VCK, CPI and CPM, three to IUML, two to MMK and one each to TVK, ATP and MVK. In total, the DMK had allocated 57 seats to its alliance partners. Of which, the six MDMK seats and the four seats given to MMK, TVK, ATP and MVK will contest on the DMK’s symbol.

Besides, actor Karunas-led Mukkulathor Pulipadai and Thamimun Ansari-led Manithaneya Janayaka Katchi have extended their support to the DMK-led alliance. Therefore, as on Monday evening, candidates from the DMK and its allies will take on the candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance on the rising sun symbol in 187 of the total 234 Assembly constituencies in the State.

