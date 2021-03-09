Election Commission transfers senior Income Tax official from Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has written to the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes to immediately transfer Joint Commissioner Income Tax KG Arunraj from Tamil Nadu.



In a letter to the CBDT chairman, accessed by The New Indian Express, director of the Election Commission of India Pankaj Srivastava has said that Arunraj must be attached with CBDT headquarters immediately and a compliance report must be furnished by 10 am on Wednesday.

This move comes after a review of electoral preparedness in Tamil Nadu by the Election Commission.

