On the day of polling, every voter would be given gloves before voting to ensure that there is no chance of transmission of infection through the EVM, Satyabrata Sahoo said. COVID-19 infected voters would be given personal protective equipment (PPE) kits

308 election observers will assume charge before the last date for filing nominations

general observers 150

expenditure observers 118

police observers 40

1 General observer for the by-election to Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency