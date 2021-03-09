Pipeline of promises fails to quench Manapparai, Thuraiyur voters

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite being a basic necessity, the lack of access to drinking water continues to be an election issue, especially in Manapparai and Thuraiyur segments in Tiruchy. With public having to wait for at least a week for supply in these parts, they are expecting candidates to address this issue with a permanent solution.Located on an elevated portion of the district, both these segments are well-known for their water scarcity situation around the year. Due to poor rainfall over the years, water table has plunged from 800 to 1,000 feet.

Due to the elevation, bringing Cauvery water through canals to these areas is also near impossible. The only way is to pump it up, using motors and pipelines.In the late nineties, the Cauvery drinking water pipeline project was initiated by the then DMK government. Till date, it’s those pipelines that are still serving as the only water source for drinking water for both these segments. However, with population booming, and more habitations mushrooming, these pipelines, laid two decades ago, are unable to meet the requirement. In subsequent elections after that, no permanent solutions have been implemented to resolve this shortage, allege local residents.

“We have to wait a minimum of three to eight days for getting enough water for drinking,” says S Raja of Manapparai. “At present, the municipality has asked residents to minimize water usage considering the fact that supply is minimal. We need a permanent fix.” Responding to the issue, Manapparai MLA R Chandrasekar said, “The AIADMK government conducted a survey at a cost of `40 lakh to check the feasibility of Mayanur-Ponaniyar dam to direct flood water from Cauvery to tanks. and lakes.”