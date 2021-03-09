Response sought on plea seeking CB-CID probe into ‘custodial death’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the State government and Madurai police on a petition filed by a woman seeking a CB-CID probe into the death of her husband alleging that he died due to custodial torture at the Theni police station.

The petitioner, K Nagajothi, submitted that the Rajathani police of Theni had taken her husband Karuppasamy for inquiry in an attempt to murder case on July 19, 2017. Four days later, she was informed that her husband was taken to hospital by the police and died at the hospital.

Pointing out the autopsy reports, she said that her husband according to the report, suffered nearly 21 blunt injuries in his body. She approached the court in 2017 seeking a CB-CID probe. The court, in 2018, directed an Assistant Commissioner of police of Madurai to investigate the case under the monitoring of the Madurai Police Commissioner.

Claiming that nearly two and a half years have elapsed, but the investigation has not been completed yet, she sought a CB-CID probe.

Justice R Hemalatha who heard the plea sought a response and adjourned the matter to April 5.