STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: Why Left failed to become a major political force in the state?

The parties’ vote share which swung between five to six per cent since 1967, dwindled to merely one per cent in 2014.

Published: 09th March 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Left parties — CPI(M) and CPI — have been allocated six seats each for the ensuing Assembly elections in the DMK alliance.

While the parties’ dependency on Dravidian giants for securing MP and MLA seats is a political reality, both the Left parties have remained a strong voice for labourers, farmers and Dalits in the State.

Despite its presence in the State for the past six decades, why have the parties not matured into a major political force here? 

A look into the electoral results reveal that both the CPM and CPI have had a poor success rate whenever they contested elections without allying with either of the Dravidian majors.

The parties’ vote share which swung between five to six per cent since 1967, dwindled to merely one per cent in 2014.

They were forced to leave the AIADMK alliance during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after they were offered only one seat each. The CPM and CPI contested in nine and eight constituencies, respectively, and together polled in nearly 4.39 lakh votes (one per cent).

The CPM has been known for its stance taken in the interest of peasants and labourers for over five decades.

The party stood for the Dalit labourers during the Kilvenmani massacre in 1968, where 42 workers were burnt alive.

It also fought alongside activists against the 1992 police and revenue officials’ brutality in Vachathi village in Dharmapuri, where 18 tribal women were sexually assaulted.

Political researchers say that the Left parties, which are ideologically secular and progressive as much as the Dravidian parties, did not grow as a political force because of failure in main-streaming their ideas, and their ‘delayed’ understanding about Tamil politics, imposition of Hindi and caste reforms.

Even in the 1957 Assembly elections, the first one to take place after reorganising the State boundaries on basis of language, the undivided Left secured 9.6 per cent votes, winning four seats, while the DMK, which contested elections for the first time, got 14.6 per cent votes, emerged as an Opposition for the Congress party.

A section of Left leaders agreed that their reluctance in recognising the ‘Tamil’ identity helped the DMK capture the anti-Congress sentiment.

The party repeated the mistake in 1965, during agitations against the Hindi imposition. When the Official Language Bill was presented in the Parliament in 1965, DMK founder CN Annadurai opposed the move strongly, but Bhupesh Gupta of the CPI defended its usage as the sole official language of multi-lingual India.

The CPI further suggested a three-language formula for Tamil Nadu, making Hindi as one of the compulsory languages. However, the CPM never supported the language imposition, and distanced itself from the discussion.

However, fast forward a few decades, the CPM recognised caste discrimination and emerged as a strong voice against the same in late 90s. In 2009, the CPM also held several rallies and meetings, joining hands with several other organisations, for a separate reservation for Arunthathiyars.

The party also demanded a separate law to prevent honour killings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Left parties CPI CPI(M) DMK Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp