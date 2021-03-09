Tamil scholar RM Sundaram passes away

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Renowned Tamil scholar RM Sundaram (83) passed away at his house in Chelliah Nagar in the early hours of Monday. Sundaram has worked in Annamalai University and Tamil University and also taught Tamil in University of Warsaw in Poland. He retired as the Head of the Scientific Tamil department of Tamil University.

He has also worked as the syndicate member of the University and was the president of All India Scientific Tamil Society.

The scholar has authored many books including for National Book Trust (NBT), Sahitya Akademi. He has translated the book "Languages and nations: the Dravidian proof in colonial Madras" by Thomas R Trautmann into Tamil. He has coordinated the efforts of bringing out textbooks for Medicine and Engineering courses in Tamil. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Meanwhile, P Maniyarasan, President of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam paid tributes to RM Sundaram. He pointed out that RM Sundaram was a linguist and a student of the legendary Professor V I Subramoniam, first vice-Chancellor of Tamil University. He also pointed out Sundaram had implemented many projects on Scientific Tamil and also published hundreds of research papers on the subject. He has also contributed in coining technical words in Tamil, Maniyarasan pointed out.