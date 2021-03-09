‘Treeman’ unveils plan to boost rural income

S Senthil Kumar By

COIMBATORE: The Treeman is back with a mission again. Having planted over four lakh tree saplings across the State, of which nearly 3 lakh have fully grown, M Yoganathan (50) has come up with a plan to boost income of rural populace.

On June 5, the World Environment Day, he would kick start Oru Veetuku Aindhu Maram (Five trees for a house) project at Alangudi in Pudukkottai, and Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district.

Yoganathan, a conductor with TNSTC, explains, "As many as 100 houses will be selected in each village for the project. Selected beneficiaries would be given saplings of coconut, mango, and jackfruit along with wither sapota, guava, amla, or pomegranate based on the soil condition. Once the trees bear fruit, we will sell them. Since this will augment revenue, we hope public will be motivated to volunteer for the project, which will also help increase the green cover.”

Explaining his objective, Yoganathan adds, “I have planted over four lakh trees in schools, colleges, universities, and also in residential areas. Nearly, three lakh trees have fully grown. Only trees can bring rains and no technology can replace them.”

He has a nursery Maram Soolalayil Naduvom near Alandurai and has been training children and college students about the native species.

Laurels and awards

Yoganathan received an Eco-warrior award from the Vice president of India in 2008, an Unsung Hero award from film maker Mike Pandey and actor John Abraham in 2009. He has also been conferred with Sutru Suzal Seyal Veerar by the Tamil Nadu government in 2010. In 2015, Periyar Award was presented to him by K Veeramani and DMK senior leader Anbazhagan.