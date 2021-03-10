Ahead of TN elections, plea seeks ECI to scrutinise feasibility of poll promises

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as political parties started rolling out electoral promises that cost the State Exchequer thousands of crores of rupees even before the release of their election manifestos, Coimbatore Consumer Cause, an NGO based in Coimbatore on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission to make known its views on the election manifestos to the voters at least one week ahead of the polling date to help the electorate in forming an opinion about the credibility of the promises made by parties.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the NGO, who has already filed the petition before the Election Commission in this regard told The New Indian Express that the EC is yet to take any step in this regard and hence the petition.

He said to woo the voters, political parties come up with all and sundry promises without giving any thought as to the feasibility of fulfilling such promises. They also go to the extent of incorporating such sky-high promises in their manifestos. Following a direction from the Supreme Court, the EC had certain guidelines for making electoral promises in the manifestos a few years ago.

Kathirmathiyon also said that during the 2016 elections, the EC has 'censured' and 'advised' two major political parties in Tamil Nadu for making electoral promises which went against the guidelines of the Commission. He said censuring the parties after the polling date would not serve any purpose and as such, the Commission should set a deadline for the political parties for submitting their manifestos and also to complete the scrutiny of the manifestos well ahead of the polling date.

He also said the EC should also pass its final orders on the manifestos whether the promises have been made in accordance with the EC’s guidelines, at least one week before the polling date and inform the voters of such final orders of the Commission so as to enable them to form an opinion about the credibility of the promises made by parties.

Kathirmathiyon pointed out that so far, the EC has not set out any timeline to govern the above process of scrutinising the manifestos and passing orders thereon. In such a situation, the guidelines issued by the Commission for making electoral promises would not serve any purpose.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy recording the submissions made by the petitioner ordered notice to the ECI to file a detailed report on the plea. The court adjourned the plea to March 15 for the Election Commission of India to file a detailed report.

Are these promises feasible?