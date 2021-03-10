Cop who forced teen to get haircut transferred

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The police inspector, who forced a 17-year-old boy to get a haircut, was transferred to the Armed Reserve on Tuesday.

Krishnagiri DSP Saravanan told TNIE that a departmental inquiry was underway against Ganesh Kumar, who was previously inspector at Maharajakadai police station. Kumar was caught on video forcing a boy to remove an ear stud and trim his hair against his will on Sunday.

Meanwhile, District Child Protection Officer Saravanan said that a report on the incident was sent to the Directorate of Social Defence on Tuesday morning. The chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) was also apprised of the incident, said TNCPCR member Ramaraj.

The teenager, who was invited to attend a counselling session at the district child protection office on Tuesday, did not show up, said officials. The boy told TNIE that he avoided the session due to fear of media.

Responding to a query on a TV channel revealing the boy’s identity, Ramaraj said that the Commission would conduct an inquiry. Further, the DCPO assured that a media sensitisation programme will be organised after the Assembly election.