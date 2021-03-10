HC refuses to stay internal reservation for Vanniyars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the implementation of 10.5 per cent reservation for Vanniyars, which was brought in by the State government, minutes before the election date was announced.

According to the petitioner, Vijaykumar, a Dindigul resident, the legislation providing an exclusive reservation of 10.5 per cent for Vanniyars was bad in law as it was announced just a few minutes before the Model Code of Conduct came into force on February 26.

The first Bench of justices comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy observed that it cannot interfere with the legislation. The Bench observed that the petitioner’s counsel has not produced any material evidence to substantiate the claim for an interim plea. The Court directed the State to file a detailed report by adjourning the plea to six weeks.