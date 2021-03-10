IPS officer sexual harassment row: ECI asks Tamil Nadu govt to suspend SP, initiate disciplinary action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after the Tamil Nadu government transferred Superintendent of Police D Kannan, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the State to place the officer under suspension and to initiate disciplinary action against him.

The communication from the office of the Secretary of the ECI said that the State Home Department, through the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, had requested the transfer of the SP. Accordingly, the officer was transferred to a non-election post (SP, Commercial Crimes Investigation Wing).

The letter further read that the CEO had forwarded a report of the State Home Department which mentioned that a criminal case was registered against Kannan by the CB-CID unit under Sections 354-A (2), 341 and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

"Considering the gravity of the case and report of the Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu, the Commission has directed that D Kannan be placed under suspension immediately and disciplinary proceedings initiated against him," read the letter.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary to send a compliance report of the order on Wednesday.

Kannan was transferred on Tuesday after being kept on ‘compulsory wait’ for several days after being named in an FIR as having attempted to stop a woman IPS officer on her way to Chennai to lodge a complaint of sexual harassment against a Special DGP. After the woman’s complaint, the State government constituted an Internal Complaints Committee to probe the case.

An FIR against the Special DGP and Kannan was also registered and a CB-CID team is investigating. A Madras High Court order stated that the court would monitor the investigation but said neither the woman nor the Special DGP could be named in media pending investigation.