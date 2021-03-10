STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

IPS officer sexual harassment row: ECI asks Tamil Nadu govt to suspend SP, initiate disciplinary action

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary to send a compliance report of the order on Wednesday.

Published: 10th March 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after the Tamil Nadu government transferred Superintendent of Police D Kannan, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the State to place the officer under suspension and to initiate disciplinary action against him.

The communication from the office of the Secretary of the ECI said that the State Home Department, through the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, had requested the transfer of the SP. Accordingly, the officer was transferred to a non-election post (SP, Commercial Crimes Investigation Wing).

The letter further read that the CEO had forwarded a report of the State Home Department which mentioned that a criminal case was registered against Kannan by the CB-CID unit under Sections 354-A (2), 341 and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

"Considering the gravity of the case and report of the Home Secretary of the Tamil Nadu, the Commission has directed that D Kannan be placed under suspension immediately and disciplinary proceedings initiated against him," read the letter.

The Commission has also directed the Chief Secretary to send a compliance report of the order on Wednesday.

Kannan was transferred on Tuesday after being kept on ‘compulsory wait’ for several days after being named in an FIR as having attempted to stop a woman IPS officer on her way to Chennai to lodge a complaint of sexual harassment against a Special DGP. After the woman’s complaint, the State government constituted an Internal Complaints Committee to probe the case.

An FIR against the Special DGP and Kannan was also registered and a CB-CID team is investigating. A Madras High Court order stated that the court would monitor the investigation but said neither the woman nor the Special DGP could be named in media pending investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment crime against women D Kannan
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp