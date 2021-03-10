STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poll mantra: Vote not for sale

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: When one enters Thekkur village in Sivaganga, a flex board at the entrance greets the visitors with the words, 'Our Vote is Not for sale'. If this formidable sign is not enough of a flex, a group of youngsters from the village in Periyakottai panchayat has made it clear to the politicians that its vote cannot be bought. Joining them to take this pledge are 400 voters, comprising farmers and MGNREGA workers, in the village.

A youth said that during the last Assembly election, political parties distributed cash in exchange of their votes in the village. Hence, the youth from the village decided to install the boards and take a vow. It is for the third time that the villagers have put up these boards (1st time during the parliamentary election in 2019 and 2nd during the local body election in 2019).

The youth said that people from other villages had spread the rumour that they had taken money for casting their vote in parliamentary and local body elections. But when he asked them to pinpoint who had done so, he got no response. "The politicians get money from their higher-ups to distribute it to the voters. Since we did not accept any cash, they could not receive any either. So, they cooked up these rumours," the youth said.

He said that this practice should be stopped. "Election Commission of India has been raising awareness for the cause. Our objective is to convey this message to the villagers," the youth added. Incidentally, the last time, when the flex board was kept there was less support from villagers, but this time the women voters have extended their support. If a villager is discovered to have received cash, the money would be sent back to the distributor.

A small scale businessman from the village said that this move has been pioneered by the youth and it would educate the children of the village.

