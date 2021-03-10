Proud to be in Vellore that saw precursor to freedom movement, says President Kovind

By Express News Service

VELLORE: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said he is proud to be in Vellore that witnessed one of the first challenges to the might of the East India Company.

The Vellore Sepoy Uprising of 1806 was one of the precursors to our Independence movement, said the President while delivering his address at the 16th Annual Convocation of Thiruvalluvar University at Serkkadu in Vellore district.

The President began his speech in Tamil saying, "I feel proud to be with you (students) at the annual convocation of Thiruvalluvar University."

The President said that the University is named after one of the greatest saint poets and thinkers Thiruvalluvar.

"Let us resolve to imbibe his noble teachings and let his 'Kurals' be an integral part of your education and life," Ram Nath Kovind said.

The President said that Tamil Nadu is 'as fertile in agriculture as in literature'.

In his address, the President said that 65 percent of the students in this university are women and this is evident from the fact that today out of 66 students conferred with gold medals for academic excellence, 55 of them are women.

The President said that these numbers reflect the bright future of the country and not only secures their future but also of the entire country.

The President distributed awards to 10 students who topped in their disciplines including Tamil, English, physics, commerce, zoology and botany.

Of the total 80,176 students, 79,893 have received their degrees in absentia and 283 received their degrees in person on the occasion.

The 80,176 students included 68,054 under graduates, 10,434 post graduates, 1320 M.Phils, seven diplomas and 78 post graduate diplomas.

The President also touched upon the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 saying it is well planned and has a vision to make learning a part of personal development and serve the needs of society.

He further noted that the NEP seeks to achieve the objective that the higher education system must enable equity, expertise and empowerment.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohith presided over the convocation and Thiruvalluvar University Vice Chancellor Thamarai Selvi Somasundaram, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.