Tamil Nadu polls: The electorate’s ‘why bother’ dilemma, as decoded by TNIE

CHENNAI: On May 16, 2016, when Tamil Nadu went to polls to elect its 15th Legislative Assembly, several districts of the State witnessed heavy rains.

Many braved the rains and cast their votes. In Chennai, the showers weren’t heavy. That day, the capital recorded the lowest voter turnout of 60.5 per cent, whereas the State registered an average turnout of 73.8 per cent.

Express spoke to several members of the public to know why some of them choose to vote every time and why some don’t.

“It has been two years since I voted. None of my family members have voted since the 2011 elections. In the past, I didn’t vote for any particular party. I kept my faith and cast my vote. However, over time, I am fed up with all the false promises that political outfits make. Now, I do not even want to take the pains of travelling to the polling station,” said a 32-year-old man from Guindy on condition of anonymity. He also lamented the ‘cash for votes’ culture.

A section of people believe that choosing the NOTA (None of the Above) option sends a strong statement rather than not voting at all.

The option gives a voter an opportunity to express a negative opinion by not opting for any of the candidates in the fray.

“The political parties might not be bothered about those who don’t cast their votes. But, NOTA will make them rethink. It will lead to a systematic change, and parties might even change their candidates depending on the percentage of NOTA votes in a particular Assembly constituency. Choosing not to vote is a personal choice. But NOTA is a good option since we live in a democracy,” said B Kannan, a 70-year-old resident of the city who said he had not missed voting in any of the elections.

For some, migration from their native to another faraway place is an obstacle against exercising their franchise.

“I came to Chennai 10 years ago after landing a job here. Last time I visited my hometown Madurai to cast vote. But, now it has become increasingly difficult to travel all the way home every time and vote. Particularly after Covid pandemic, we have undergone pay cuts. We can’t afford to go home and return this time,” said K Manikandan, an IT-employee.

Many who have their votes in Chennai said they couldn’t visit the city now as they are working from home in their native towns. And then there are others who stubbornly believe that voting will bring a radical change someday or another if not immediately.

“Your vote can play an important role in bringing in a change. For instance, if an educated person or a person with a manifesto that benefits all gets a good number of votes, it will send a strong message, even if he/she loses.

It may take time, but eventually the change will happen. At the end of the day, we are a democracy,” said S Vijay, who holds camps in North Chennai encouraging people to vote. Some people are discouraged from voting as they could not find their names in the electoral roll.

They complain of issues such as non-inclusion of names and mismatch in voter information. For many, change of constituency as a result of change of address has not been updated.