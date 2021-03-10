STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Three held for grabbing land worth Rs 1 crore

Three men, who allegedly grabbed 2,400 sq feet of land valuing upto Rs 1 crore from its owner without his knowledge using forged documents were arrested in Thiruninravur.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men, who allegedly grabbed 2,400 sq feet of land valuing upto Rs 1 crore from its owner without his knowledge using forged documents were arrested in Thiruninravur. Police said that the land belongs to K Natesan from Thiruninravur, who is settled in Bengaluru. 

“In 2020, he came to know from a neighbour in the area that his land was being encroached. Natesan rushed to Chennai and on inquiring, the encumbrance certificate revealed that the land had been transferred to one Yesudas as if Natesan’s father registered it as a settlement,” said a police officer. Shocked by this, Natesan approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp