Three held for grabbing land worth Rs 1 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men, who allegedly grabbed 2,400 sq feet of land valuing upto Rs 1 crore from its owner without his knowledge using forged documents were arrested in Thiruninravur. Police said that the land belongs to K Natesan from Thiruninravur, who is settled in Bengaluru.

“In 2020, he came to know from a neighbour in the area that his land was being encroached. Natesan rushed to Chennai and on inquiring, the encumbrance certificate revealed that the land had been transferred to one Yesudas as if Natesan’s father registered it as a settlement,” said a police officer. Shocked by this, Natesan approached the Central Crime Branch (CCB).