TN elections: Congress looks to improve strike rate

As the DMK leadership allotted  less number of seats compared to previous Assembly election, the Congress has decided to leave no stone unturned to ensure victory.

Published: 10th March 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Assembly polls less than a month away, the Congress is making all efforts to get hold of constituencies where it got over 10,000 votes in the 2014 Parliamentary election. This poll set the bench mark as Congress was part of no alliance then.

As the DMK leadership allotted  less number of seats compared to previous Assembly election, the Congress has decided to leave no stone unturned to ensure victory. “While giving us very less seats, the DMK leaders said that our party’s strike rate was below 20 per cent in the alliance. We want to improve this statistic,” a source said.

Not all party members share this view. Congress State general secretary GK Muralidharan told Express, “Our party has eight Lok Sabha MPs in the State; meaning political representation in at least 54 Assembly constituencies. So if we try to secure seats which are not under the LS constituencies, the Congress’ reach will further widen in Tamil Nadu.”

