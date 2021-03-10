‘Transfer case against former DGP to CBI’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former additional superintendent of police of the Special Branch-CID on Tuesday moved a plea in the Madras High Court seeking for the sexual assault case against the former DGP to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petitioner, R Kuppusamy, said, “The only suspension granted by the police department itself proves that the State government did not initiate any action against the former DGP in accordance with the criminal law... (and) proves that the State government is helping the so-called officer.”

He added that no proper investigation was done in the case and the pain caused to the victim was disregarded. Hence, the investigation must be handed over to the Central government instead of the State government, he argued. The petition is likely to be heard on Wednesday.