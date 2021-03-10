We are the first front, say MNM-led alliance leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After inking the poll pact with Sarathkumar’s AISMK and Ravi Pachamuthu’s IJK, MNM president Kamal Haasan said that their’s was the ‘first front’ in the State.

Addressing reporters, along with Sarathkumar and Pachamuthu, Haasan said, “People will teach a lesson to all parties which are involved in corruption.” Sarathkumar urged the media to address their alliance as the ‘first front’.