We are the first front, say MNM-led alliance leaders
After inking the poll pact with Sarathkumar’s AISMK and Ravi Pachamuthu’s IJK, MNM president Kamal Haasan said that their’s was the ‘first front’ in the State.
Published: 10th March 2021 04:21 AM | Last Updated: 10th March 2021 03:58 PM | A+A A-
Addressing reporters, along with Sarathkumar and Pachamuthu, Haasan said, “People will teach a lesson to all parties which are involved in corruption.” Sarathkumar urged the media to address their alliance as the ‘first front’.