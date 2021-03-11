STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK chief Stalin rues 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly also wished a speedy recovery to the TMC supremo.

DMK president MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday criticised the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the state's Nandigram assembly constituency, saying it was "an assault on Indian democracy".

Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that she was attacked by four to five men who manhandled her during an election campaign in Nandigram because of which she sustained an injury in the left leg.

ALSO READ: With Mamata in hospital, TMC supporters protest across Bengal

"The shameful attack on Mamata Banerjee is an assault on Indian democracy. The perpetrators of such a crime should be brought to justice immediately. Election Commission of India and the police dept should take stringent action to avoid such instances in the future," Stalin tweeted.

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly also wished a speedy recovery to the TMC supremo.

