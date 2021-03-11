STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign currency worth Rs 6.5 lakh goes missing from Irishman's house in Puducherry

Published: 11th March 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

Ingle has been residing in Puducherry for the past 10 years (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Foreign currency worth about Rs 6.5 lakh has gone missing from the residence of an Irish national Brian Ingle in Puducherry, following which he lodged a complaint with the Muthialpet police on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Ingle who has been residing in Nandanam Block on Pappamal Koil street, Vaithikuppam, for the past 10 years, discovered that the foreign currency kept in the locker of his almirah was missing, though other articles remained intact.

The foreign currency comprised 5200 Euros (500x2, 100x40, 20x10), 2000 US dollars (100x20) and 600 Swiss Francs (200 x 3) worth Rs 6,45,516 lakh.

Ingle used to conduct online classes and travel to foreign countries as well. Living alone, he had friends and had been organizing parties at his residence, police said. Besides, a maid works in his house.

Police said that an inquiry is being conducted to find the culprit behind the crime.

