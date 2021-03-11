STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jolt to Congress as four-time minister Valsaraj opts out of Puducherry election fray

Valsaraj said at a press conference at the Congress party office that he has decided against contesting the elections from Mahe, which he won five consecutive times

Published: 11th March 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 02:31 PM

E Valsaraj (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress received another jolt on Thursday when former Home and Health Minister as well as PCC Vice President E Valsaraj opted out from contesting the Mahe seat for the April 6 polls to the Legislative Assembly. The outlying region of Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, has usually been returning Congress candidates.

The 65-year-old Valsaraj who has been a four-time minister said at a press conference at the Congress party office on Thursday that he has decided against contesting the elections from Mahe, which he won five consecutive times from 1991 to 2011, completing 25 years. After his first loss in the 2016 elections, he now wants to make way for young partymen to contest and win the seat, he said.

However, Valsaraj said he would extend support to the Congress candidate contesting the seat and ensure his victory. Though there is pressure from the party once again, he is firm on not contesting. There are three prospective candidates, among whom the candidate would be selected and fielded, he said.

In the backdrop of several leaders quitting the Congress and joining other political parties, Valsaraj said that he would always remain a Congressman. He never switched political parties after starting his political career in the Youth Congress in 1973 and winning his first election in 1991. However, he said that he shared a good friendship with NR Congress President N Rangasamy adding that politics and friendship were two different things.

When asked why he was stepping aside from contesting when there is a crisis in the party, Valsaraj said that he enjoyed power for long and there should be an opportunity for others to play a role, which will strengthen the party. Valsaraj said that the crisis will be overcome. "Some leave, some come in," he said.

Though he had decided against contesting the 2016 elections, he was compelled to contest by the party. So he contested without much preparation but lost by a few votes to an independent backed by the CPM, he said.

The Congress has got a fair chance to win, feels the veteran leader. The party has seen ups and downs and will overcome all crises and come to power, he added.

Comments

