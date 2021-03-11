Mixed emotions over AIADMK list release    

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With AIADMK fielding two of nine sitting MLAs again in Salem, notable among those not given a chance is senior leader and former minister S Semmalai

Published: 11th March 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM/VILLUPURAM/COIMBATORE: The AIADMK releasing its second list of 171 nominees for the April 6 Assembly polls and identifying the segments to be contested by its allies was met with mixed reactions on Wednesday. 

With AIADMK fielding two of nine sitting MLAs again in Salem, notable among those not given a chance is senior leader and former minister S Semmalai, who won from Mettur in 2016.In Villupuram, upset over AIADMK announcing M Sendhilkumar for Kallakurichi constituency, supporters of former MLA Azhaguvel Babu staged a protest on Wednesday evening.

Babu had switched over to AMMK for a brief while. Meanwhile, supporters of Coimbatore South MLA Amman Arjun of AIADMK staged a protest urging the high command not to allot the seat to allies.

AIADMK ward secretaries of Ramanathapuram, Sungam, Ukkadam, Gandhipuram and flower market areas along with a large number of functionaries staged a protest after news broke out that BJP national women’s wing president Vanathi Sreenivasan was likely to contest from the seat.

