Tamilisai breaks the barriers imposed by her predecessor Kiran Bedi

PUDUCHERRY: It’s like a flash flood following a dry spell. All the welfare schemes, disbursals, and salary payout that had been denied to the Puducherry public over the last four years – thanks to roadblocks laid by the Raj Nivas – are being cleared at lightning speed now. The new Lt Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, according to sources, is providing a “healing touch” to those affected by her predecessor Kiran Bedi’s decisions. Analysts see this as a move by BJP to salvage the political losses caused earlier.

In the latest move, Tamilisai has cleared grant-in-aid (GIA) to 33 schools for payment of salaries and pension to staff. Around 800 staff members, including 300 retirees, will benefit from the decision, which has a financial implication of `30 crore. The issue had been a bone of contention between former CM V Narayanasamy and Kiran Bedi, as he could not get her approval to clear the amount. She wanted the fee amounts collected by schools to be considered before the quantum of the GIA is decided.

She constituted a committee to look into the matter, and the process got delayed by over 14 months. During this entire time, teaching and non-teaching staff languished without being paid a salary. Now, Tamilisai has decided to sanction the amount as per old system of GIA – disbursal of 95 per cent of salary for staff of classes 1-10. The report of the panel has been kept for consideration after the MCC is withdrawn.

Similarly, people of Puducherry were upset with the poor road conditions in the beach town. The situation worsened after cyclones Nivar and Burevi battered the town. The damaged roads could not be laid as Bedi refused to approve the new rates fixed by the elected government under the Puducherry schedule of rates. Within days of the government crumbling, Tamilisai approved Rs 80.40 crore worth road projects in Puducherry and Karaikal using NABARD loans.

Tamilisai has also revoked licences of all but 15 liquor shops and distilleries that faced suspension action for irregularities witnessed during the Covid lockdown period. Being the first Tamil-speaking Lt Governor is a clear advantage for Tamilisai, feel many observers. Slowly but steadily, she is making efforts at getting closer to people. Recently, she travelled by public bus to rural areas and interacted with the commuters and understood their difficulties. It remains to be seen if BJP has bigger plans for Tamilisai after the elections.

‘Need BJP support to form govt’

Former PWD minister A Namassivayam who quit Congress to join BJP has said that no party can form a government in the Union Territory without BJP support. Speaking at the inauguration of the party’s election office here, Namassivayam said the Centre is striving hard to form NDA government in Puducherry