TN polls: PMK strongman resigns, vows to convince late Guru's wife to contest as independent candidate

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A day after the PMK announced its candidates for the upcoming assembly election, G Vaithilingam, the party's heavyweight in its stronghold of Jayankondam, resigned on Thursday.

Vaithilingam was hoping to contest from the constituency but the PMK fielded advocate K Balu instead. A close aide of 'Kaduvetti' J Guru, the late Vanniyar Sangam president, Vaithilingam has vowed to convince Guru's widow Latha to contest as an independent candidate from the seat. If he succeeds, the Vanniyar community's votes are likely to split, possibly resulting in a victory for the opposition DMK-led alliance in Jayankondam.

The PMK leadership had announced the candidacy of Balu, an advocate in the Madras High Court, on Wednesday. Irked by this move, Vaithilingam, who was State Secretary of the Vanniyar Sangam, announced his resignation from the post and the party on social media that night.

“Hard Work is not valued, only acting is. I am resigning from the PMK and stepping down as the State secretary of Vanniyar Sangam. I heartily thank all the cadre for their support," he said in the post.

Vaithilingam was a close aide Guru and led the PMK in Ariyalur district after the leader's demise. Known for his work in the field, a majority of Guru's supporters have shifted their allegiance to Vaithilingam in recent years. In 2016, he was the PMK's candidate from the Kunnam Assembly constituency. Despite the party going it alone that year, he secured over 37,000 votes.

He was also close to PMK leader Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss and played a key role in mobilising the Vanniyar community during the party's recent protests seeking compartmental reservation. Once the AIADMK government acceded to the demand, he took to spreading awareness about the 10.5pc sub-quota given to the community in villages in the district.

While Guru's family is yet to confirm if Latha would be willing to contest in the polls, local sources speculated that if she entered the fray it would have a major adverse impact on the PMK's chances.