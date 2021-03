By Express News Service

So far, the AIADMK has fielded 177 candidates and allocated 48 seats to allies - PMK, BJP and four smaller parties. The AIADMK has to allocate seats to the TMC and one or two smaller allies within the

9 seats left

40

MLAs have been denied tickets this time, including three ministers — S Valarmathi, G Baskaran, and Nilofer Kafeel. Sources said the party is overall happy with the choices as many district secretaries and office bearers have been given a chance