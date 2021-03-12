BJP takes on DMK stronghold Aravakurichi

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: With the AIADMK announcing constituencies for its alliance partners such as the BJP and the PMK on Wednesday, all eyes turned to Aravakurichi. Being a stronghold of the DMK with a huge Muslim population, this is one of the 20 constituencies which has been allocated to the saffron party.

According to sources, police officer-turned-politician K Annamalai might be the BJP’s candidate in Aravakurichi. Being a native of Karur and BJP’s State vice-president, Annamalai will be contesting his first-ever Assembly election.

Political observers in Karur district, however, are of the opinion that the national party will have to face an uphill battle here. While there were 251 polling stations in the last Assembly election, about 59 booths have been added for this year’s Assembly election, taking the total to 310.

Aravakurichi has a total of 2,13,110 voters, including 1,01,902 men, 1,11,201 women and seven trans persons. The constituency has around 45,000 Muslim voters, with a majority of them being from Pallapatti Town Panchayat.