STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation’s crackdown on COVID-19 norm violators resumes

Coimbatore recorded 63 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 52 on Thursday and 51 on Friday.

Published: 12th March 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

A man poses after receiving a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital. (Photo| AFP)

A man poses after receiving a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government hospital. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the district witnessing a surge in the number of new Covid-19 cases, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has resumed its drive to penalise members of the public who fail to comply with the preventive measures.

Coimbatore recorded 63 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 52 on Thursday and 51 on Friday. Since the numbers were dynamic, the officials said they have started inspecting commercial establishments to keep tabs on compliance to mask-wearing and physical distancing norms.

Several new teams have been formed to monitor compliance and the drive would identify violators and penalise them, said sources. According to the State government's SOP, a violator without a face mask would be fined Rs 200, while a fine of Rs 500 may be imposed for not following social distancing norms.

On Friday, the Corporation fined 184 people for not wearing face masks and collected Rs 36,800, collectively. Similarly, four shops were penalised for violating norms. On Thursday, a higher official in the city corporation said Rs 45,200 was collected from 312 violators who failed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines while stepping out.

It is to be noted that the drive was put on hold a few months ago after the district's Covid-19 numbers started to dip significantly. Alongside this, the flying squads formed to oversee and implement the drive in public places were also withdrawn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp