DMDK fields five candidates in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Following the split with the AIADMK in contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, the DMDK on Thursday released a list fielding five candidates in the Union Territory region.

According to the list released by the party, the secretary of the Puducherry unit, VPP Velu, would contest in Bahour, while S Hariharan alias Ramesh and V Sasikumar would contest from the Kalapet and Uppalam respectively. In Karaikal, A Gnanasekar is being fielded in Nedungadu while K Jinthaguru will contest in Thirunallar.