Grand Mahashivaratri gala at Isha Foundation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mahashivaratri celebrations at Isha Foundation began with a grand display of music and dance in front of the Adiyogi statue on Thursday night. The festivities were preceded by Linga Bhairavi Yatra to the Nandi, following which arati was offered.

This was followed by Panchbhuta Kriya by Sadhguru. “Let this night not just be a night of wakefulness, let this night be a night of awakening for you,” Sadhguru told the gathering. Cultural programmes were performed by music and dance troupes.

The event was live-streamed on 100 channels. It was also streamed in Nepali, Russian, French and Portuguese, among other languages. The event was held in strict adherence to government directives on social gatherings.