STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rahul's efforts will go vain, money power only criteria for candidate selection: Mahila Congress leader hits out at TNCC

Jansi Rani made the allegation after she did not get a ticket to contest the Assembly election from the Nilakottai constituency.

Published: 12th March 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only

By ANI

CHENNAI: The former president of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress (TMNC), ASP Jansi Rani, alleged that money power is the only criteria to be a Congress candidate.

Jansi Rani made the allegation after she did not get a ticket to contest the Assembly election from the Nilakottai constituency.

In a string of tweets, the former TMNC chief, who is the granddaughter of seven-time Congress MLA AS Ponnammal, targeted the party.

"I have been an Indian National Congress loyalist all along and belong to a traditional Congress family. My grandmother AS Ponnammal was elected as MLA seven times, of which five times was from Nilakottai. Yet the TNCC did not deem it fit to field me in the same constituency where I have worked for the last seven years." said Jansi Rani in a tweet.

She also accused the state Congress of having a discriminatory approach towards her.

"I have always felt the approach of TNCC president was discriminatory. He had proved it this time by asking if I have money to spend for elections. Is money power the only criteria to be a Congress candidate?" she further tweeted.

Expressing disappointment, she added that all efforts of Rahul Gandhi to rebuild the party in the state only will go in vain.

"Does not my labour and background count? It is sad that all efforts of our leader Rahul Gandhi to rebuild the party in Tamil Nadu only go in vain," she tweeted.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahila Congress ASP Jansi Rani Jansi Rani TN Congress
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp